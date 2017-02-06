THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES

:: Financial Times

Some businesses in Britain are already suffering as a result of Brexit.

:: Metro

Generation Rent is at the heart of a new shake-up in housing promised by Theresa May.

:: The Daily Telegraph

The Scottish Secretary has insisted Unionists would win a new referendum.

::The Times

Foreign patients are to be asked to pay upfront for NHS care.

:: Daily Mail

Pensioners will be offered the chance to downsize their family-sized homes.

:: Daily Star

Police have ruled out foul play in connection with the singer George Michael’s death.

::The Independent

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faces more rebellion within the Labour Party over Brexit.

:: Daily Mirror

David Beckham fell victim to a £1m blackmail plot over leaked emails.

:: The Sun

Katherine Jenkins has rubbished David Beckham’s claim that she did not deserve her OBE.

: :Daily Express

A crackdown on health tourists will save £500m a year.

:: The Guardian

Donald Trump’s allies have been scrambling to defend the President’s travel ban.

:: i

MPs are threatening to boycott President Trump in Westminster during his state visit.

