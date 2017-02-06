New Carnival Company Awarded Heritage Lottery Funding

An arts development organisation are set to benefit from a grant, awarded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The New Carnival Company has been presented a total of £28,400, which will go towards supporting the learning and research programmes that schools and community groups undertake before taking part in 2017’s Isle of Wight Mardi Gras parade.

This year is called “Colour and Chaos – our Indian Heritage”. The money will enable 10 of the 25 school and community groups to take part in educational trips, such as to Osborne House, to help with ideas and inspiration for their floats.

Frankie Goldspink, Creative Director at the New Carnival Company said:

“Queen Victoria visited Osborne regularly throughout her reign. After becoming Empress of India in 1877 she introduced many Indian staff to the Royal Household, including her Munshi (teacher) and confidant Abdul Karim, a young Muslim, sending shockwaves through the royal court. “She learnt Urdu and Hindi and developed a newfound passion for curry. She employed the Punjabi architect Bhai Ram Singh to create the Durbar Room at Osborne for state functions. The Durbar Room today contains artefacts and gifts from all over India, each with its own story to tell.”

Chris Slann, the New Carnival Company’s Executive Director said:

“We are so grateful to the Heritage Lottery Fund for supporting the learning programmes associated with the Mardi Gras. The investment will allow us to undertake some exciting development work with English Heritage and Osborne House. “We are really excited about working with so many young people. The grant will help us to create a carnival parade which is not only spectacular but also informative and educational by examining the extraordinary shared heritage between India and the Isle of Wight through Queen Victoria and Osborne House”

The Isle of Wight Mardi Gras, ‘Reflections of India’, is due to take place on Saturday 1st July, 3pm on the streets of Ryde.

