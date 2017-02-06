Up and down the country people have been taking part in the biggest ever nurdle hunt to raise awareness of the millions of plastic pellets that are washing up on our shores, with devastating consequences.

Nurdles, which are used in the manufacturing industry, are melted down to make almost all of our plastic products, such as phone covers, toy dolls – even spacecraft cables.

But many of these lentil-shaped pellets escape, spilling out of factories or cargo into the water.

On Limekilns beach in Scotland around 1.2 million plastic pellets have washed up, according to new research at Strathclyde University.

Maddie Berg of environmental charity FIDRA, which organised the Great Nurdle Hunt at the weekend, told Sky News: Once these pellets are in sea they don’t go away.

All they do is slowly break down into smaller and smaller pieces which will just become more widespread in the environment.

They also act like sponges, taking up pollutants from the surface water so they can be toxic too.

Nurdles are the building blocks for industry. One of the largest plastic manufacturers in the world, Derby-based RPC BPI Group, uses millions of them every week to make things like bin bags.

External affairs director Mike Baxter said: The problem that we have is historic. A lot of pellets got into the sea 30 or 40 years ago.

A lot of this plastic waste in the ocean doesn’t originate in Western Europe, it’s coming from the Pacific and the Far East where the only way that refuse is disposed of is to throw it out and it ends up in the sea.

But at the moment there is no UK regulation dictating how nurdles should be managed, meaning spills here are not treated as pollution and can go unnoticed and unpunished.

Many nurdles end up in the ocean, where wildlife such as sea birds and fish eat them.

This gives them a false sense of satiation leading them to starve to death. Birds like the puffin are said to be at particular risk.

There are calls for companies using plastic pellets to take greater care to contain them. Manufacturers can sign up to Operation Clean Sweep, an industry initiative to ensure nurdles are handled more carefully.

However, it’s a voluntary programme and so nobody monitors whether measures, such as the implementation of drain covers or staff training, are actually put in place.

In 2012, 150 tonnes of nurdles leaked from shipping containers into the sea around Hong Kong.

The so-called mermaid tears swamped beaches and clogged up grass. Some of the pellets were found in the guts of fish and so locals became reluctant to eat seafood.

Closer to home, it is hoped the Great Nurdle Hunt will have helped campaigners to identify hotspots for nurdles around the UK.

Scotland, South Wales and Cornwall are already among the worst affected areas and FIDRA plans to share its research with the Government to raise awareness of the issue.

Sky has launched its Ocean Rescue campaign to raise awareness of the damage being caused to our marine environment worldwide by single use plastics.

