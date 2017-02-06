Queen Elizabeth II becomes Britain’s first ever monarch to mark her Sapphire Jubilee today.

It’s 65 years since she became Queen following the death of her father King George VI.

As Britain’s longest reigning sovereign, this is a milestone in her reign that the United Kingdom has never seen before with any other monarch.

To mark the occasion Buckingham Palace have re-released a photograph of the Queen wearing distinctive sapphire jewellery.

The picture was taken by the photographer David Bailey in 2014 for the GREAT campaign, a publicity campaign to promote Britain around the world.

In the photograph The Queen is wearing a suite of sapphire jewellery given to her by King George VI as a wedding present in 1947.

It was on the 6 February, 1952 that her father died while at Sandringham. Princess Elizabeth, who was 25, was in Kenya on a royal tour with her husband Prince Philip at the time.

To mark the day gun salutes will be fired in Green Park and at The Tower of London.

But there are no grand national celebrations planned for the Sapphire Jubilee.

As in previous years, Accession day will be a low key affair for the Queen, who is spending it privately on the Sandringham estate.

On Sunday her majesty was given flowers by well-wishers in Norfolk after she attended a church service at St Peter and St Paul in West Newton.

The Queen, wearing an aquamarine blue and black dress and coat, was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh.

