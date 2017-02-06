Ryde Man Jailed Following Break In At Family Centre

A Ryde man has been sentenced to six months in prison, after cash was stolen from the town’s George Street family centre during a break-in on 21 January.

Graham Smith of Belvedere Street pleaded guilty, on 26 January, before Isle Of Wight Magistrates.

The Isle of Wight Council and Barnardo’s, which runs the children’s centre, worked with Hampshire Constabulary following last month’s (January) break-in.

Children’s charity Barnardo’s says it is reviewing its security arrangements after the incident.

Comments

comments