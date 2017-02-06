After a weekend dominated by political fighting, many saw the Super Bowl as much needed respite – but even before the game kicked off in Houston, demonstrators were again on the streets protesting against Donald Trump and his travel ban.

Among them was Andrew Edmonson who warned: I think you’re only gonna see the protests grow and grow.

This country is going to fight back against the anti-Muslim, racist rhetoric and actions of Donald Trump’s administration.

But despite the legal battle ahead, the President seemed unperturbed and settled down to watch his team, the New England Patriots, with his wife and friends in Florida.

He had defended the rollout of his executive order earlier to Bill O’Reilly on Fox News saying: I think it was very smooth. We had 109 people out of hundreds of thousands of travellers and all we did was vet those people very, very carefully.

It was no doubt a relief to the President that while Lady Gaga’s half time show pointed to an America for all with the Pledge of Allegiance, the expected hard line from the vocal Hillary Clinton fan never materialised.

The singer, who held a poster with the words Love trumps hate outside New York’s Trump Tower after the US election result, did not mention the President on stage, telling the crowd: America, world… we’re here to make you feel good.

Gaga, 30, started the half-time show by standing on the stadium roof where she sang God Bless America and This Land Is Your Land.

She then spoke the words: One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

Meanwhile, Budweiser was facing a boycott from the President’s supporters for its Super Bowl advert focusing on a German immigrant’s journey to the US.

The company claimed it wasn’t political, but many saw it as a comment of the travel ban.

And while the Super Bowl offered the President a welcome distraction – and a cause for celebration after his team won, it’s only momentary. Today his government is back in court fighting to get the controversial order reinstated.

