Wight Warriors Welcome Back Presenter Popple

Isle of Wight speedway team the Wight Warriors are welcoming back presenter Chris Popple for the 2017 season.

He travels down each week from Melton Mowbray and has been part of the Warriors since the first fan’s forum.

He said,

“I am made up to be returning back to the Island to present for the Warriors in 2017. I didn’t really intend to do it beyond last season, but I felt so at home that when the promotion invited me again to take the mic on centre green, I accepted without hesitation. For me on a personal level, presenting at the Isle of Wight doesn’t end with me packing away the mic on race nights, No, there is much more to it than that for me. Presenting on the Island has brought me many new friends and acquaintances, it’s a place where everyone really does get along as a close-knit family. from staff, to riders, to fans, to sponsors and management alike, and it is that which sets it apart as a speedway club, and makes it one to be proud to be a part of. I am proud to be part of the Warrior way again for 2017. Let’s Go Racing!”

Warriors Co-promoter Barry Bishop said:

“To welcome Chris back to the Warriors for 2017 was always the target for Martin and I. However, with the uncertainty around Leicester’s race night it been a long wait for confirmation but we can finally announce that Chris will be back and this is fantastic news. Chris is so good on the centre green with fans, riders and sponsors and there is so much more to the club than his role suggests, he is an adviser, creator and marketeer offering advice to us all as we build the Warrior Way. He is very popular with everyone and I am personally very pleased Chris is back because we could not foresee speedway on the Island without him. Welcome home Chris.”

