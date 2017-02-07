Age UK Isle Of Wight’s Education 50 Plus Programme Launches At Nine Acres Primary School

The launch of a new mentoring initiative at Nine Acres Primary school will get underway today (Tuesday).

As part of Age UK Isle of Wight’s, Education 50 plus programme, year five students from the Newport school will meet with Island military veterans.

The aim of the scheme is for younger and older generations to come together and share knowledge and experiences.

Project officer from Age UK Isle of Wight, Mike Sizer-Green said:

“They [military veterans] will get the benefits of expressing the values of their own, values from maybe a bygone age that we can transfer across to younger generations today. Also, it’s an opportunity to increase their knowledge of the world as it is now, and to engage in the psychological development of the younger generation.”

Rosie McDonald, Pupil Premium leader and year six teacher at Nine Acres Primary School, said:

“It’s a great opportunity for our children and obviously for the veterans that are included. To actually make links and connections from two different areas of society and bring them together to share experiences and also their knowledge, knowledge of things that have happened to the veterans and bringing their experiences to the children, but also bring what skills the children are doing, to them. “I think it’s important to the children here because they get to know about their community. Walking down the road, they will see different people, they won’t necessarily know their story, but they’ll be able to think about maybe what someone’s seen or had a different experience of and really just make those links.”

