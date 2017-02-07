Chas Hodges, lead singer of the duo Chas & Dave, has been diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus.

The news was confirmed on the rockney (rock and Cockney) group’s Facebook page, which also announced all concerts would be cancelled as Hodges, 73, is treated for the disease.

The statement said: Chas recently underwent hospital tests which revealed cancer of the oesophagus.

Luckily this has been spotted at an early stage and he’ll be undergoing treatment immediately.

Chas expects to be back out on the road with Dave again soon, but in the meantime, the Potters Bar, Norwich, and Milton Keynes dates on 17, 18, and 19 February will need to be rescheduled.

Apologies to ticket-holders for the inconvenience.

The venues themselves will advise regarding re-scheduling/refunds etc.

The duo – Chas Hodges and Dave Peacock – grew up in north London and began performing together in the 1970s.

Famous for their hits Rabbit and Gertcha, they have played at Glastonbury and also opened for Led Zeppelin in 1979.

During a short split in 2009 due to the death of Peacock’s wife, Hodges formed his own act called Chas and His Band before re-joining Dave a year later.

