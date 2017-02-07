So Donald Trump finally has a day in court. Well, his contentious executive order on immigration does.

The President will have to wait for the word from San Francisco in California, where three judges have just one hour to hear the oral arguments and it will all be done on the phone.

No reality TV primetime showdown – just legal arguments and the first big test of his presidency.

It may not be easy. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is dominated by liberal-leaning judges.

The case could ultimately end up in the Supreme Court. That may eventually decide how much authority the executive branch has on immigration and national security.

Donald Trump continues to insist national security is the focus of his push. He cites the 9/11 attackers to support his argument, despite the fact none came from any of the seven Muslim-majority countries affected by the ban.

He has some high-profile critics to contend with from across the partisan divide.

Ten former U.S. national security and foreign policy officials have filed a declaration in the court case arguing the travel ban serves no national security purposes. They include John Kerry, Madeleine Albright, Condoleezza Rice and former CIA directors Michael Hayden and Michael Morrell.

Mr Trump always promised to curb immigration. But the chaotic implementation of his signature and sweeping move has exposed some deep cracks.

He may be playing to his base, but the man who loves a deal now has big firms taking him on and a judicial system that doesn’t take kindly to having their legacy undermined.

But Mr Trump already has already given us a preview of his argument if he loses: Any judge who blocks me will be responsible if America is attacked.

It could prove a potent rallying cry in a time of crisis.

