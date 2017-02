A 48-year-old Cowes man has been arrested and bailed following an alleged assault in Newport that saw a police cordon on Parkhurst Road on Sunday.

A 39-year-old man suffered what Hampshire Constabulary is calling “serious but not life-threatening injuries”. He remains in hospital.

Police were called out at 4.16pm on 5 February.

Three other men arrested by officers as part of the investigation have also been bailed until April.

