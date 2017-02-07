The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance have appointed a new Chair of Trustees.

Sir John Day takes over from outgoing chairman Noel Dobbs with immediate effect.

The former Air Chief Marshall and Commander-In-Chief Strike Command of the Royal Air

Force has more recently served as BAE System’s Senior Military Adviser and has been a Trustee on the board of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance since 2016.

Retiring Chairman Noel Dobbs said:

“I am delighted Sir John has been appointed as Chairman of Trustees at this very exciting period of growth for HIOWAA . His wealth of experience will be invaluable and he is the perfect candidate to take the Charity forwards as it enters it’s 10th anniversary year.”

Sir John Day said:

“Despite being one of the youngest Air Ambulance charities, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance remains at the forefront of pre-hospital emergency care, delivering a vital service to our communities. I am honoured to be taking over as Chairman of a charity that prides itself as being a leader in it’s field and I look forward to playing my part in helping to keep the Air Ambulance flying and saving lives.”

