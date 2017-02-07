A parade through Ryde, a bunting bonanza, a flotilla of ships on the Solent and a talent contest are all planned for the second annual Isle of Wight Day.

It will take place between 22-24 September. Some of the details have been formally unveiled at Barton Manor, Whippingham today (Tuesday).

Isle of Wight High Sheriff Robin Courage said:

“Last year was a phenomenal success…but this year is going to be even bigger and better. We’re going to be organising some big events. “We’re going to have the biggest parade ever…in Ryde. We are organising a parade on the Solent of hopefully every boat that’s available. We want a real spectacle of boats covered in bunting. “We are doing a “songs of praise” event in Cowes, with all the churches coming together.”

Meanwhile if you can sing, train a dog to dance, or play the spoons, a talent contest is also being planned for the big day, with the help of Bestival’s Rob Da Bank. Robin Courage told Isle of Wight Radio there would be regional heats leading up to a grand final.

2016’s inaugural event was the brainchild of Mr Courage. Although he moves on from the role in the spring, he is taking on the organisation of the 2017 celebrations. So what does Isle of Wight Day mean to the him?

“It’s an opportunity for this wonderful disparate community that I love so much to come together on one day.”

