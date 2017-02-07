Isle of Wight Day 2017 will be officially launched today (Tuesday).

Last year’s inaugural event was held in September, when a parade snaked through Newport town centre, children gathered in East Cowes to mark out an image of the Isle of Wight, and High Sheriff Robin Courage oversaw fundraising and bunting (80 miles!) to celebrate all that is good about the Isle of Wight.

Mr Courage steps down from the role of High Sheriff this year, but will continue to be involved in Isle of Wight Day which is due to return in September.

