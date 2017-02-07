Israel’s parliament has passed a law designed to legalise thousands of settler homes built on privately owned Palestinian land in the West Bank.

The measure has drawn international concern, with UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov warning it will greatly diminish the prospects for Arab-Israeli peace.

Under the law, settlers could remain on the land if they built there without prior knowledge of Palestinian ownership, or if homes were constructed at the state’s instruction.

Palestinian owners would be compensated either with money or alternative land, even if they did not agree to give up their property.

Jewish Israeli settlements on the West Bank and in East Jerusalem are illegal under international law.

During a heated debate ahead of the vote, Israeli cabinet minister Ofir Akunis said: We are voting tonight on our right to the land.

We are voting tonight on the connection between the Jewish people and its land. This whole land is ours. All of it.

The vote passed 60 to 52 in Israel’s 120-member Knesset, but the law is expected to be challenged in the courts.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on a trip to London to meet Theresa May, had voiced misgivings about the law in the lead-up to the vote – and said he had wanted to delay it until his meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington on 15 February.

Israel’s attorney general has said it is unconstitutional and he will not defend it at the country’s Supreme Court.

Nabil Abu Rdeneh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said: This is an escalation that would only lead to more instability and chaos. It is unacceptable. It is denounced and the international community should act immediately.

Mrs May told MPs she had raised the issue of Israeli settlement building on Palestinian land during her meeting with Mr Netanyahu in Downing Street.

Later, her spokeswoman said: We want to be able to support finding a resolution, finding a path to the two-state solution.

In that context we want to work with Israel as a friend, recognise their right to be free from terrorism, but also be clear when we have concerns about that approach and how it can undermine trust.

During the meeting, Mrs May signalled her continued support for the international nuclear deal with Iran, despite Mr Netanyahu urging her to join President Trump in imposing fresh sanctions against Tehran.

The Israeli PM believes the deal will do nothing to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions, but Mrs May’s spokeswoman said the deal has neutralised the possibility of the Iranians acquiring nuclear weapons for more than a decade.

Co-operation on cybersecurity, innovation and technology were also discussed during his visit.

