Madonna can adopt two more children from Malawi after the country’s High Court granted its permission.

The pop star was in the court when the decision was handed down.

Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children, a spokesman for Malawi’s judiciary, Mlenga Mvula said, adding that Madonna smiled after the court’s ruling.

The two children are four-year-old twin girls called Esther and Stella, Mr Mvula said.

Madonna, 58, adopted Malawian children David Banda and Mercy James in 2006 and 2009 respectively.

At the time the move stirred anger among some Malawians, amid accusations that her star power had allowed her to skirt laws that ban non-residents from adopting children.

She set up a non-profit organisation, Raising Malawi, in 2006 to help provide health and education programmes in the African nation, especially targeted at girls.

Madonna also has two other children, Lourdes and Rocco, from previous relationships.

