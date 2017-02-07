Demands for a Commons vote on the final terms of Brexit are to be debated by MPs on day two of the committee stage of the Government’s Article 50 Bill.

After MPs sat until after midnight on day one and debated the Bill for seven hours, MPs will also hear calls for impact assessments on the UK leaving the European Union.

During day two, the Prime Minister will be hoping to avoid a potential Tory rebellion over how Parliament will be allowed to vote on the final Brexit deal.

An amendment to the Article 50 Bill tabled by Labour’s former Shadow Chancellor Chris Leslie and supported by Labour backbenchers and smaller parties could attract Tory support.

:: PM warns MPs not to ‘obstruct the will of the people’

Pro-Remain Tory MP Anna Soubry has said she may have no alternative but to vote against the Government unless a vote on the Brexit deal is guaranteed before it is agreed with the EU.

The first day of the committee stage ended with comfortable Government majorities in three votes on amendments tabled by Labour and the Scottish and Welsh Nationalists to the Article 50 Bill.

But shortly before the final votes there was a furious row between the SNP’s Alex Salmond and the Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle which came close to seeing Mr Salmond thrown out of the chamber.

The former Scottish First Minister, now his party’s foreign affairs spokesman, shouted in a rage at Mr Hoyle after the Deputy Speaker cut short the speech of his SNP colleague Joanna Cherry to allow a minister to reply to the debate.

The first of the three midnight votes, on a Labour new clause calling for more consultation of the Joint Ministerial Committee of Scots, Welsh and Northern Irish ministers was defeated by 333-276, a Government majority of 57.

The second, on an SNP call for unanimous backing for the Government’s Brexit deal from the Joint Ministerial Committee, was defeated by 332-62, a Government majority of 270.

And the third and final vote of the night, on Plaid Cymru’s call for continued levels of EU funding for Wales after Brexit, was defeated by 330-267, a Government majority of 63.

Three hours earlier, a Labour new clause calling for Parliament to be kept informed of Brexit negotiations every two months was defeated by 333-284, a Government majority of 49.

The Government’s full turnout of Tory MPs was achieved by leaving nothing to chance, even sending a coach to a Tory fundraising party in Battersea Park to bring Conservative MPs back to the Commons to vote.

During the fundraising event, a copy of Theresa May’s Lancaster House speech on Brexit was auctioned for £110,000 and a copy of her Philadelphia speech to leading Republicans for £70,000.

Labour, meanwhile, faced more rancour and recriminations over the party’s split on Brexit, with the mood at the weekly meeting of the Parliament Labour Party (PLP) described as bloody by one senior Labour MP.

At the PLP meeting, Labour’s chief whip Nick Brown faced criticism of Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to impose a three-line whip on his MPs in last week’s vote on the Article 50 Bill’s second reading, when 47 Labour MPs rebelled.

There was also fury among many Labour MPs aimed at the Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, who missed the vote claiming she had a migraine, despite speaking in the Commons only hours before the vote.

Mr Brown told Labour MPs he was a firm advocate of consistency, which most of those present took as a clear signal that Labour MPs will be ordered to vote for the Bill’s third reading in the Commons on Wednesday.

If waverers inside the Shadow Cabinet like Ms Abbott or the Shadow Business Secretary Clive Lewis fail to obey the Labour leader’s orders, they are likely to have to resign or be sacked, plunging Labour into further turmoil.

A formal decision on Labour’s strategy for the crucial third reading vote will be taken by the shadow cabinet shortly before day two of the Bill’s committee stage gets under way in the Commons.

