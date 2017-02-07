The Feeling frontman Dan Gillespie Sells says his new musical is about figuring out "what it means to be masculine".

Previews begin later this week at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – a show based on the true story of how in 2011 a teenager from County Durham fought to attend his school prom in drag.

Gillespie Sells has been working on the project, along with former Doctor Who writer Tom MacRae, for more than three years now.

He describes the real Jamie Campbell, who the story is based on, as a hero.

He said: I went to state school in north London which wasn’t particularly accepting, it wasn’t as bad as it could be, but you felt like you wanted to be quiet about it – you felt a certain amount of shame.

The singer, who is openly gay, says he can’t imagine having the same confidence at 16.

He said: I think in a lot of communities kids do grow up with a certain amount of shame if they realise they’re different and then that shame affects them for the rest of their lives, it’s something that I think the whole gay community will have to deal with into the future.

Part of this is it’s a story of a kid that overcomes that shame.

The musical’s upbeat score was written to work as a series of stand-alone pop songs which Gillespie Sells hopes will appeal to a wider audience.

He said: Even if you think people will think ‘oh it’s not for me, it’s a bit weird, it’s a bit queer, it’s a bit whatever’ I think it’s important for us as artists to go ‘you know what? We’re all just people with the same needs and hearts’ and I think that’s what makes it universal.

Jamie Campbell himself, who’s now at university in London, says it will be surreal to see someone play him on stage.

Five years later, he still makes time to dress-up as his alter-ego Fifi la True.

I’m quite a flamboyant dresser anyway but Fifi just takes that a step further, like she’s an extension of my personality, he explained.

Gender is just a costume that we put on to show the world.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie runs from 8-25 February at Sheffield Crucible.

