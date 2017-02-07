The TUC has measured a 27% leap over five years in the number of people in "insecure work", warning it has become the "new normal for too many".

The report for the union organisation, compiled from Labour Force Survey statistics, found that one-in-ten workers in the UK was now in a role without guaranteed hours or basic employment rights.

It amounted, the TUC estimated, to three million people.

The study pointed to much of the growth coming from traditional jobs, such as care home workers and waiters, though it also noted a contribution from the so-called gig economy.

The treatment of staff and contract workers has led to a crackdown on the use of zero-hours contracts to prevent exclusivity clauses but the TUC said further work was urgently needed to ensure greater protections following a year that proved a PR disaster for Sports Direct and saw Uber lose a landmark employment case in the UK.

Its general secretary, Frances O’Grady, said: Insecurity at work is becoming the new normal for too many workers.

It’s happening across new and old industries, with workers forced onto shady contracts, whether they’re Uber drivers, bar staff or teaching assistants.

People need jobs they can live on and build a life around, but if you don’t how much work you will have from one day to the next, making ends meet is a nightmare.

How is a working parent supposed to plan childcare when they don’t know the hours they’ll be working? And how can it be right that in 2017, workers are at the mercy of bad bosses who can just take away all their hours or throw them off the job with no notice?

Opponents of tougher legislation have argued that many people are choosing jobs that offer greater flexibility deliberately, though the Government acknowledges concern over the terms of employment.

A Business Department spokesman said: We are determined to ensure our employment rules keep up to date to reflect new ways of working, and that’s why the Government asked Matthew Taylor to conduct an independent review into modern working practices.

The UK’s jobless rate is at an 11-year low of 4.8% with a record number of people in employment.

The TUC said it was clear millions were not reaping the benefits of employment that the majority enjoy.

Shadow business secretary, Clive Lewis, said: One in 10 employees on insecure contracts means one in 10 employees wondering whether they’ll be given enough hours each week to pay their rent, or be able to put food on the table if they fall ill.

