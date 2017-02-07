A Super Bowl winner says he will boycott a victory trip to the White House to celebrate with Donald Trump.

The New England Patriots have won the competition for the fifth time but tight end Martellus Bennett said he would snub any invitation to visit the new President.

Bennett told the Dallas Morning News: I’m not going to go. It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter.

He later tweeted: Be the change you wish to see in the world.

If you want a world full of hate be hateful. If you want a world full of love be loving. America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness.

He also tweeted: If we plant seeds of awesomeness and love that’s what we will grow.

If we plant seeds of ignorance and hate that’s what we will grow.

Planting seeds is the easiest part of growing a garden tending to it and weeding that garden is the hard work.

Bennett’s tweets come in the wake of the controversial travel ban against seven majority-Muslim countries imposed by Trump before being halted by a US judge.

Bennett said he was not concerned about possible punishment for a Trump snub from Patriots owner Bob Kraft or star quarterback Tom Brady, who are both friends and supporters of Trump.

He said: I’m not really worried about that. I’m not worried about it at all.

Politics is not a locker room topic for the Super Bowl champions, Bennett said.

You just don’t bring that to work. We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are.

