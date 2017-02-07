Sustainability Chale Looks Into Eco-Friendly Fuel For The Isle Of Wight

An organisation on the Isle of Wight has been looking into alternative ways to produce economically friendly fuel and heat.

West Wight attraction, Tapnell Farm, has been trialling an Aerobic Digester – a portable unit that converts almost any type of waste into heat.

The farm has been using food and animal waste to power the biogas machine.

Sustainability Chale, an organisation that looks into making the Isle of Wight Environmentally friendly, is looking to adopt the idea and promote it to pubs and attractions across the Island.

Watership Down International is the company that produces these digesters.

CEO, Barrington Ward said:

“If we look to put one of our machines here at Tapnell Farm, all their waste can be used to fuel their biomass boiler to heat the radiators. It means there is less vehicle moment on the road, because they’re not taking it off the site, everything is done on site. They will also pay less on their fuel bills for running their heating systems.”

Joanna Richards from Sustainability Chale said:

“What we are doing here is taking up a massive opportunity for the Island by enabling Barrington to come across with this machine, so we can see it demonstrated and trialled here and that people can get a good idea what the benefits are for the Island and the Island community. “I think there is a definite opportunity for each community to look at doing this within their community because at the moment we are all generating food waste from pubs, restaurants etcetera.”

