Are you the owner of 60…yes 60…sheep which have appeared in a field near Arreton?

An entire flock has mysteriously appeared on grass at Hale Common, prompting a ratherĀ baaaaaarmy investigation.

Isle of Wight police officers are trying to find out who is responsible for them, tweeting:

“Has anyone lost approx 60 sheep which have appeared in a field in the area of hale common / horringford ? # onlyontheisleofwight”

Meanwhile, Twitter users have been fielding a bit of humour:

Comments

comments