Around 60 sheep which mysteriously appeared in a field on the Isle of Wight, have now legged it!

Isle of Wight Police tweeted to say the sheep, which appeared on grass at Hale Common in Arreton yesterday (Tuesday), are no longer there.

Their appearance led to police asking for information about who they might belong to.

It’s believed there were about 60 sheep – but the person counting fell asleep towards the end.

Where do ewe think they have gone? Apparently, police are trying to make sure no-one is pulling the wool over their eyes.

Main picture: Flock image, we mean, stock image

