Community Action Isle Of Wight Looking For Volunteers For New Supported Project

A JobCentre Plus funded community project is aiming to get 36 long-term unemployed Islanders into volunteering roles over the next 12 months.

Community Action Isle of Wight launched on 1 February and those behind the scheme are looking for mentors to help support people back onto the path to employment.

The not-for-profit organisation’s Supported Volunteering Project wants “patient, empathetic and motivational” mentors.

Project Leader Amy Milford-Wood said:

“This is an amazing opportunity for everyone involved. Participants get tailored support to achieve their goals, volunteer placements get the benefit of a new group of people’s skills and experiences, and mentors get the satisfaction that comes from really making a difference in people’s lives.”

If you are interested in becoming a mentor can contact Amy at Community Action Isle of Wight via amilford-wood@actioniw.org.uk.

