Hampshire Constabulary: IW “Road Safety Is Priority” As Dedicated Officers Prepare To Step Aside

The Isle of Wight is to lose its last two dedicated RPU (Roads Policing Unit) officers in May. They will be replaced by armed response officers who also work on roads policing, leading to safety concerns.

Hampshire Constabulary is moving forward with its plans to combine its armed response (ARV) officers and roads policing teams. Isle of Wight Radio has been told that this is happening earlier than expected and means would could see more gun-trained police officers on the Isle of Wight.

There is concern from some Islanders over how safe the Island’s roads will be in future. Campaign group Isle Drive Safe – Remember Evey has urged Islanders to write to MP Andrew Turner and others. In a statement it said:

“These cuts will no doubt have a massive impact on our roads as both officers have been incredibly proactive for many years, not just on our roads but in our schools, communities and in their support of road safety projects throughout the Island. It’s sad to think that their vast amount of passion and knowledge for their job and our safety is going to be thrown away. “Because of the cuts, the RPU will now consist of a handful of armed response officers, who without a doubt are consummate professionals but also have minimal roads traffic training. As firearms experts, is their first concern our roads? The change will create a void in the RPU’s ability to liaise and interact with community groups and raises a grave concern over bean counting cost effectiveness versus people’s lives. “In our view, it’s an incredibly short sighted move, no doubt triggered by financial constraint, which will have a huge impact on our roads at a time when statistics conclude that road traffic incidents on the Island are increasing.”



Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that two Isle of Wight RPU officers who did not apply for a combined armed response and roads role may instead have to move off the Island altogether. Hampshire Constabulary said:

“We are looking to retain their knowledge and skill and are hoping that they will choose to remain a part of our Roads Policing team on the mainland.”

Hampshire Constabulary says it is now starting to train armed officers in areas of roads policing not covered by their existing training, and that training is an ongoing process.

The force says a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed who is able to lead investigations into serious and fatal collisions and it is recruiting to an Isle of Wight-based team that will eventually comprise of one sergeant and 12 officers.

In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said:

“What we can guarantee is that the Constabulary’s commitment to road safety remains a priority and you only need look at the tremendous effort our joint RP/ARV officers on the recent drink / drug driving campaign over the festive period, which saw significantly greater interaction with drivers than in previous years.”

The new-look team will be called into action in March when it launches its next national mobile phone campaign.

