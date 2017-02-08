Isle Of Wight Council Secures £250,000 Of Funding For Regeneration Projects

New homes, new jobs and a joint emergency services hub are just some the potential outcomes following a £250,000 grant, awarded to the Isle of Wight Council

The government’s One Public Estate (OPE) programme is designed to help development on a range of projects, to generate income for public services and new homes and jobs for the Isle of Wight.

It follows an earlier award of £50,000, which is being used to develop an Isle of Wight OPE delivery plan.

The latest bid for cash includes projects for locality hubs at Pyle Street, Newport and the Heights, Sandown which is linked to the My Life a Full Life programme.

Also put forward as part of the bid was the development of Camp Hill prison, and the exploration of creating a“blue light” service – a co-location of fire, police and ambulance services.

The council said it is awaiting full details of the allocated funds but has been informed that £65,000 will be available in 2017/18 with a further £185,000 in 2018/19.

Executive member for regeneration, Councillor Julie Jones-Evans, said:

“This award is great news for the Island and demonstrates that the government is recognising the joint working of the council and its partners to deliver and sustain public services by using resources in an effective and efficient way. “Clearly it is early days, but as the project develops we are hoping to see the revitalisation of some really key sites, with the creation of new homes and jobs for the Island. “I would like to congratulate our officers and those at our partner organisations who have worked to develop this bid and the OPE project, and now look forward to the involvement of our new regeneration team in progressing the plans further over the coming months. “This kind of joined up approach is what Island residents expect from their public services and this funding assures them that this is happening.”

