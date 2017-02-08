The Island’s NHS Trust will be further in the red than first feared at the end of this financial year.

It hasn’t won as much funding as it could have so its expected deficit’s about to shoot up from 4.6 million to over 12 million pounds.

A meeting of the NHS Trust Board’s been told today that it’s down to extra pressure on the hospital that’s meant operations have been cancelled.

Chief Executive Karen Baker said:

“A big driver of that change is that we can’t do all the elective operations we need to do. So, I don’t like to focus on money particularly, that’s certainly only part of the picture, because what this is saying that we’ve got people on our waiting lists that we’re not able to treat. So people out there that need operations and it’s quite easy to say ‘they’re just on an elective waiting list’, but they’re on an elective waiting list because they need an operation.”

Money from the Sustainability and Transformation Fund won’t be forthcoming, partly due to the pressures that St Mary’s is under, which includes returning patients back in to the community.

Karen Baker explains:

“Because our beds are full of people that have acute conditions, certainly we have lots of people who are ill and appropriately in the hospital, we also have people that are medically fit for discharge, so what do we do as an organisation to make it easier to get those people back out in to the community and what do we do as a whole system, so working with [the] local authority, with nursing homes and care homes, to actually say how can we help get people out in a more timely way? “I think we do know that, and again I don’t want to focus on money, we can earn more money through doing elective operations that we can having acute patients in beds longer than they need to be.”

