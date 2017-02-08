A national newspaper has called the Isle of Wight one of the most romantic places on earth.

An article in the Telegraph has said that the Island ranks among places such as Paris, Barcelona and the Taj Mahal in India.

Although the Isle of Wight didn’t top the Seychelles, the Maldives or Bermuda as an island, it did beat London and Geneva as a place to visit for couples looking for a romantic break this Valentines Day.

They say it’s thanks to the recent ITV series ‘Victoria’ and recommend a visit to Osborne at East Cowes and a stay at the Royal Hotel in Ventnor.

