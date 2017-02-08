The Government’s Article 50 Bill is set to complete its passage through the Commons unamended, with Jeremy Corbyn facing a potential rebellion by some of his closest allies.

The Labour leader has ordered his MPs to vote for the Bill, but left-wingers Diane Abbott and Clive Lewis are likely to have to resign from the Shadow Cabinet or be sacked if they defy a three-line whip.

The Bill is due to complete its Commons committee stage after three days of debate, followed by a third reading vote, and it will then go to the House of Lords in 12 days’ time.

Before the third reading vote, MPs will also vote on the contentious issue of the rights of EU nationals living in the UK and the Government could face a second Tory rebellion in 24 hours.

Seven Conservative MPs – Heidi Allen, Ken Clarke, Bob Neill, Claire Perry, Antoinette Sandbach, Anna Soubry and Andrew Tyrie – backed a Labour demand for a Commons vote before a Brexit deal, despite a Government concession.

Former Cabinet minister Nicky Morgan abstained and was seen angrily arguing with Government whips during the division, while former Chancellor George Osborne was absent at a speaking engagement in Antwerp.

But former minister Nick Boles, currently in hospital recovering from a brain tumour, left his sick bed in a wheelchair and travelled to the Commons to vote with the Government, in a gesture praised by Tory MPs.

A promise by the Brexit minister David Jones that MPs would vote on the final draft Brexit agreement before the European Parliament – seen by MPs as a deal or no deal vote – was enough to persuade many would-be Tory rebels to back the Government.

:: What does the Brexit trigger Bill say?

The Government is now hoping a letter from the Home Secretary Amber Rudd to MPs suggesting there will be no change to the status of EU nationals without Parliament’s approval will head off a second rebellion.

Mr Corbyn, who was defied by 47 pro-Remain Labour MPs in last week’s second reading vote, is also facing another Labour mutiny.

He has threatened to sack Shadow Cabinet rebels – three of whom have already resigned over Article 50 – but promised junior front benchers he will be lenient.

Day two of the committee stage ended with two more comfortable majorities for the Government in votes on Opposition new clauses to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill.

A Labour new clause demanding an impact assessment by the Treasury on the UK’s future trading relationship with the EU was defeated by 337-281, a hefty Government majority of 56.

That was followed by a crushing defeat by 333-79 – a Government majority of 254 – for a similar Scottish National Party new clause calling for a financial liability assessment and a Commons statement by the Chancellor on the economic impact of Brexit.

Leading the Tory opposition to Labour’s impact assessment demand, senior Leave campaigner Iain Duncan Smith told MPs: The battle of forecasts is a ludicrous and pointless exercise.

The former Tory leader said the amendment was a bid by the Opposition to delay and prevaricate and to put another set of shackles around the Government’s hands.

But earlier the Government’s majority was cut to 33 when the seven Tory rebels backed Labour’s call for a Brexit deal vote, despite many of them being called to a face-to-face meeting with the Prime Minister.

The Government won the vote by 326-293, however, as six Labour MPs – Frank Field, Ronnie Campbell, Kate Hoey, Kelvin Hopkins, Graham Stringer, and Gisela Stuart – cancelled out the Tory rebels by voting with the Government.

Announcing the Government’s concession on a further Commons vote, Mr Jones told MPs: I can confirm again that the Government will bring forward a motion on the final agreement … to be approved by both Houses of Parliament, and we expect and intend that this will happen before the European Parliament debates and votes on the final agreement.

The move was immediately welcomed by Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary, Sir Keir Starmer, who said it was a huge and significant concession and claimed: This is a significant victory for parliament, and follows months of concerted pressure from Labour.

Another SNP new clause, proposing that the UK should maintain its existing terms of EU membership if Parliament rejects Brexit was defeated by 336-88, a Government majority of 248.

