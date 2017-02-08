£Thousands Handed To UKSA’s Test The Water Scheme

Nearly £8000 has been handed to the UKSA in Cowes to help fund its Test The Water scheme, to get the Isle of Wight’s year six children out on the Solent.

A cheque has this morning (Wednesday) been presented to UKSA Chief Executive Ben Willows by business-led grants organisation WightAID.

On hand to help receive the cash were children from Lanesend Primary School in Cowes and their headteacher Caroline Sice.

UKSA Chief Executive Ben Willows told Isle of Wight Radio the money means good things for the sailing organisation:

“We are just delighted. It’s really made sure we’ve got all of the funding we need…to get this programme through the next academic year. Fantastic news…for the young kids who get to come and do the programme. We’re really, really pleased. It’s been a really good morning.”

In all, more than 2500 children have taken part in Test The Water since it was launched.

