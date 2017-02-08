Ventnor Hosts Drop-In Advice Session About Isle Of Wight Crime

Ventnor Town Council is hosting a drop-in event today (Wednesday) that is designed to find out how we feel about crime levels on the Isle of Wight.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary, housing experts and representatives from Age UK will be among those in the green room at the Dudley Road building, between 10am and 4pm, to answer questions.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, Isle of Wight District Commander, said:

“Whilst crime on the Island is low, we do not underestimate the impact any crime can have on a victim. That is why we continually strive to work with partners and the community to understand their concerns and identify how we can tackle it together.”

Last year’s priorities were anti-social behaviour, alcohol related crime and domestic abuse. In response, action groups were set up to tackle anti-social behaviour and problems at night; and changes were made to traffic management when Newport’s pubs close.

Amanda Gregory, Chair of the Community Safety Partnership (CSP), said:

“The Isle of Wight Community Safety Partnership (CSP) brings together several organisations working together to tackle, prevent and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour. This is an opportunity for Island residents to get involved and let us know their thoughts about what our priorities should be for the coming year.”

Councillor Dave Stewart, leader of the Isle of Wight Council and executive member for strategic and community partnerships and public protection, said:

“The Island is one of the safest places to live in country, but the Community Safety Partnership are keen to make it even safer. We want to hear from local residents about crime issues they are dealing with in their communities. We hope to get as many responses to the survey as possible so please ask all your family and friends to fill it in.”

The Isle of Wight Community Safety Partnership has also launched a survey about crime priorities which you can take part in here, but only until the 20 February.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, Isle of Wight District Commander, said:

“This consultation is another way for us to gain that feedback from the community and set the priorities for the Community Safety Partnership for the year ahead. Please do take a few minutes to help us make the Island and even safer place to live, work and visit.”

Comments

comments