An Isle of Wight care home is closing with the loss of up to 28 jobs, and its 10 elderly residents will have to be moved.

Somerset Care, which runs Steephill Care Home on Court Road, Ventnor, says the building has been up for sale for about 2 years and it had hoped to sell it as a going concern. A buyer pulled out of the deal and the organisation says it has little option but to close the home.

Somerset Care says local authority funding does not cover the costs of providing care and argues the home has been running at a loss for the last six years. It says it requires:

“Significant investment to be fit for purpose as a modern day care home”.

Steephill Care Home “requires improvement” according to its CQC rating, carried out in October. Somerset Care says:

“As a not-for-profit organisation without large reserves, we simply can’t sustain such a loss indefinitely….Our main focus at present is to help everyone have as smooth a transition as possible.”

The home’s final closure is expected at the end of April, after all residents have been resettled and Somerset Care says it working closely with residents and their families to find suitable alternatives.

Meanwhile, consultation is underway with the home’s 28 employees. The care home’s website says:

Of its employees, Somerset Care said:

“We are…doing our best to support [staff]. Our main aim is to help them find other roles. We have some vacancies in our other homes which will obviously be made available to them if they wish. [We] have been ringing around other homes on the Island to find out what vacancies they have and sharing these with the staff.”

