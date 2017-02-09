Bestival has announced its headliners for its first event at Lulworth Estate, Dorset – having now left the Isle of Wight.

The headline acts revealed are The XX, A Tribe Called Quest, Pet Shop Boys and Jamie T.

Organisers say there will a host of new stages along with old favourites.

Bestival is running a special offer until 7am on Saturday morning (11) that gets Isle of Wight Bestival-goers a ticket for £150 – or they will be able to buy a weekend ticket plus coach travel and ferry from Newport or Ryde for £190 all in.

Other acts announced include Dizzee Rascal, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Laura Mvula and a DJ set from Annie Mac.

