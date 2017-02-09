Executive Isle of Wight Council Members are meeting at County Hall this afternoon (Thursday) – with proposed budget cuts at the top of the agenda.

A 50% cut in the Island’s youth spending (on provisions, services and activities for young people), a reduction in care packages for more than 100 disabled Islanders, and cuts to children’s centres and services – are all proposed.

The savings are listed in budget papers published by the now Conservative-led Isle of Wight Council.

Islanders are also likely to see the introduction of a charge for replacement wheelie bins, a reduction in some street lighting, less regular street cleaning and landscaping, and reduced opening hours at Lynbottom and Afton tips.

The council will meet in full later this month to consider the budget.

*The proposed budget has been unanimously agreed by the Executive Committee and will now go to full council.

