MPs have passed a vote of no confidence in the Football Association after a House of Commons debate.

Sport minister Tracey Crouch opposed the motion but warned football’s governing body that if it did not agree a series of reforms by April it would not receive government money.

She also threatened Government legislation against the FA.

It’s up to the FA if they wish to play Russian roulette with public money, she said.

I think it’s fair to say, given the debate we’ve had today and the number of representations I and other members have received, that they will lose.

The FA’s current model does not, in my opinion, and clearly that of other colleagues, stand up to scrutiny.

Reform is therefore required.

The FA got £30m from Sport England for grassroots football between 2013 and 2017 – but so far it has only been given £5.6m to support disability and women’s programmes for the next four years.

The non-binding motion was passed unanimously by the 20 MPs present at the backbench business debate.

Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee chairman Damian Collins said: The FA, to use a football analogy, they are not only in extra time, they’re at the end of extra time.

They’re in Fergie time and they’re 1-0 down, and if they don’t pick up very quickly, if they don’t reform, then reform will be delivered to them.

Ahead of the vote, FA chairman Greg Clarke threatened to step down and said he strongly disputes the motion, stressing that the FA invests £65m a year in grassroots football, more than any governing body in the world.

Our duties require us to promote, develop and invest in the game; and whilst I freely admit that our governance needs improvement, it doesn’t prevent us from supporting the game from top to bottom.

In fact, the FA is in good shape.

It is investing record amounts into the grassroots game and changing the face of football in England.

(c) Sky News 2017: FA loses Commons confidence motion putting funding at risk

Comments

comments