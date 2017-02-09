Isle Of Wight’s Cowes Enterprise College Principal To Step Aside In July

Cowes Enterprise College The Principal ofwill step back from his head of school position at the end of this academic year into what he calls a “more strategic” role.

John Peckham, who says he is taking the “first steps towards retirement” will step aside in July and a new Principal will be recruited by the Ormiston Academies Trust for the 2017/8 school year.

Mr Peckham has written to parents to say he will work closely with his replacement and will remain with the leadership team for a period of transition.

He writes:

Dear Parents

I am writing to update you personally on some news, before it appears in the local media.

I have always made clear that because of my age I would not remain principal forever and I am now planning to take my first steps towards retirement. From September, I hope to move to a more strategic supporting role with the Academy. Given my decision, Ormiston Academies Trust will be advertising from the end of this week to begin the search for a new Principal. I will support the recruitment process and work very closely with the successful candidate, remaining a part of the leadership team for as long as is needed in the transitionary phase.

It is a measure of the confidence that we all have in the improvement and stability of the Academy that I feel able to take this step now. Last summer, the Academy achieved one of the best set of GCSE results on the Island and our recent Progress 8 results – which are the government’s new indices for school performance – showed improvements year-on-year for the last three years and are now well above the Island average.

We are confident that the national recruitment campaign will attract applicants of the calibre that the Academy deserves. I look forward to working with them and continuing to push forward a number of key projects, including the establishment of a marine careers pathway and ensuring that the Noel Turner Physics Festival in 2017 is even bigger and better than last year.

To quote Mark Twain, therefore, ‘rumours of my death are greatly exaggerated!’ I’m not leaving yet; we are simply looking to build the leadership of this wonderful school so that it continues its journey toward the outstanding establishment that your children are entitled to.

We will keep you updated with the recruitment process as it moves forward.

Yours sincerely

John Peckham

Principal

