Keziah’s Memorial Garden Plans Move Forward As Mum Nikki Takes The Helm

Plans are moving forward for a park for the children of East Cowes, in memory of positive, bubbly Keziah Flux-Edmonds who died in the town last year (2016).

A square of grass on the Hawthorn Meadows estate off Beatrice Avenue will, by July, be transformed into a community area, to remind those using it of the six-year-old who played nearby and went to school across the road.

The project began shortly after Keziah’s death and, in less than a year, over £6000 has been raised to make it a reality.

Keziah’s mum Nikki Flux-Edmonds has now taken charge and is thanking those who have supported the project so far:

“It was supposed to be a green belt area and they’ve swapped the place for us. I wanted it opposite the school because the children can play and remember Kezzie. And the parents could have somewhere to gather. The summertime will be a good time for them. “[Keziah] was always positive. She was always happy and bubbly. She assumed people liked her and she always liked people. This way, she will be so happy that children can play. She was…a very loving, happy child and I love her more and more. I know that she’s watching and she’s helping this go along. “Kezzie loved to play. She loved imagination and most of all she loved all of her friends. Knowing that all her friends can be playing while she watches-on is going to be the absolute best for her. And she’ll be so happy. And that makes me incredibly happy.”

A meeting is planned for March and that is when Nikki says she will know more about what can be included in the space.

Balloons Appeal

In the meantime she is appealing for a balloon expert to help on the day the park is formally opened:

“We will have it before the summer holidays and the children from Queensgate are going to go over and help decorate with handprints. There’ll be a whole community feel. “It would be good if we could find someone to help with balloons for the day. Just a few. Just to make it special. Keziah loved balloons. She believed they went to heaven and they gave messages. Perhaps we could have some balloons that we could release and send a message to her on that day? “I’m very grateful. From the…£1 for a raffle ticket…to the people who offered us the bench. Each and every single bit is what’s making this go. It’s a lovely feeling to know that people care enough about my baby to help us get a garden together.”

Visit the Keziah Memorial Garden Facebook page for updates and ways to get involved in the project.

Meanwhile, among those lending her support is head of Queensgate Primary, Samantha Sillito. She told Isle of Wight Radio that it will be wonderful to have the memorial garden so close at hand:

“It’ll be for the children: A reminder, but also a really lovely place to play. We’ll probably use it in terms of our Out and About curriculum as well. [Keziah] was a really popular girl and [the children] still often talk about her. It’ll be really lovely to have [the park] there. “It brought the community together at the time and we had some very sad times. But time moves on and…the memorial park will be a really lovely long-term way to remember Keziah.”

Hear from Nikki Flux-Edmonds and Samantha Sillito on air on Isle of Wight Radio tomorrow morning (Friday).

