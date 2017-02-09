One of Jeremy Corbyn’s closest left-wing allies has walked out of the Shadow Cabinet as MPs overwhelmingly backed the Government’s Article 50 Bill.

Clive Lewis, tipped as a future Labour leader, resigned as Shadow Business Secretary minutes before defying the Labour leader and voting against the Bill.

Amid noisy scenes in the Commons, the Government had a massive majority of 372 as MPs voted by 494 votes to 122 for the Bill’s third reading.

After the Bill was passed, Mr Corbyn tweeted: Real fight starts now. Over next two years Labour will use every opportunity to ensure Brexit protects jobs, living standards & the economy.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon quickly responded: How? You’ve just handed the Tories a blank cheque. You didn’t win a single concession but still voted for the Bill. Pathetic.

Scottish National Party MPs whistled and sang the EU anthem Ode To Joy before being told off by Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

Mr Lewis was one of 52 Labour rebels, including 14 junior front benchers, who defied Mr Corbyn’s orders to vote for the Bill giving Theresa May the authority to trigger Article 50.

After the vote, Brexit Secretary David Davis told Sky News the House of Lords, which begins debating the Bill a week on Monday, must now do its patriotic duty and pass it without amendments.

We’ve seen a historic vote – a big majority for getting on with negotiating our exit from the EU and a strong, new partnership with its member states.

It has been a serious debate, a healthy debate, with contributions from MPs representing all parts of the UK, and I respect the strong views on all sides.

Another Government source warned peers of serious consequences if they were to delay the Article 50 Bill’s progress through the House of Lords.

The Lords will face an overwhelming public call to be abolished if they now try and frustrate this Bill – they must get on and deliver the will of the British people, the source said.

Announcing his resignation, Mr Lewis said: When I became the MP for Norwich South, I promised my constituents I would be ‘Norwich’s voice in Westminster, not Westminster’s voice in Norwich’.

I therefore cannot, in all good conscience, vote for something I believe will ultimately harm the city I have the honour to represent, love and call home.

It is therefore with a heavy heart that I have decided to resign from the shadow cabinet.

Responding to Mr Lewis’s resignation, Mr Corbyn said he was an asset to the Labour Party, but he understood the difficulties for MPs representing constituencies that voted to remain in the EU.

However, the Labour Party respects the outcome of the EU referendum, so we have asked all Labour MPs to vote for the Bill at its third reading, Mr Corbyn said.

While Mr Lewis quit another Corbyn ally, Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott – who missed last week’s vote claiming she had a migraine – voted for the Article 50 Bill this time.

The 14 junior front benchers who rebelled were Rosena Allin-Khan, Kevin Brennan, Lyn Brown, Ruth Cadbury, Rupa Huq, Chi Onwurah, Stephen Pound, Andy Slaughter, Catherine West, Alan Whitehead and Daniel Zeichner.

Three Labour whips, who are supposed to enforce discipline – Thangam Debbonaire, Vicky Foxcroft and Jeff Smith – also rebelled.

The latest Labour mutiny came after three Shadow Cabinet ministers – Rachael Maskell, Jo Stevens and Daw Butler – quit last week to vote against the Bill at second reading.

One Labour rebel, Mike Gapes, told Sky News he hoped Mr Corbyn would follow Tony Blair’s example and show tolerance towards the junior front benchers who rebelled and allow them to keep their jobs.

Responding to Mr Lewis quitting, a Conservative spokesman said: This resignation shows that on Brexit, as with everything else, the Labour Party is hopelessly divided and can’t even agree amongst themselves, let alone speak for ordinary working people.

