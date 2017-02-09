Lady Gaga has hit back online trolls who criticised her figure during the Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer won rave reviews for her performance during Sunday’s American football showpiece, which featured her dropping from the top of Houston’s NRG Stadium before opening the show with snippets of God Bless America and This Land Is Your Land.

Dressed in a silver, sequined bodysuit and matching heeled boots, the 30-year-old sang hits including Poker Face and Born This Way, an anthem for self-confidence and inclusion.

But while her fans were thrilled, critics were more interested in her tummy, which one person described on Twitter as a beer belly, with another advising her to fire your trainer and others saying she needed to lose weight.

The singer used Instagram to hit back, saying: I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too.

No matter who you are or what you do.

I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed.

Be you, and be relentlessly you.

That’s the stuff of champions.

Thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga

