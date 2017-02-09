Lord Alf Dubs – the man behind the so-called Dubs Amendment – has called the decision for the UK to stop accepting lone child refugees "shameful".

Last year, following intense pressure, the Government made changes to the UK’s Immigration Act allowing the relocation of unaccompanied refugee children from other countries in Europe.

Although the exact number of migrants to be taken was never specified, campaigners originally called for 3,000 under-18s to be accepted into the country.

However, a written statement from Immigration Minister Robert Goodwill has now shown that the scheme will be closed once a mere 350 children have been brought to the UK.

Two hundred children have so far been relocated in the UK thanks to the Dubs Amendment, with a further 150 expected before the end of the year.

Labour peer Lord Dubs – himself a survivor of Kindertransport during the Second World War – said it would be shameful for the Government to end the scheme.

He told Sky News: They have no right to say it’s going to stop after a certain period.

They shouldn’t close the scheme, they should take more children as more local authorities step up to the mark and offer foster places.

I think public opinion is on our side and the Government should accept that. They shouldn’t start playing this immigration numbers game and make child refugees the victims.

We’re not the only country that should be taking unaccompanied child refugees, but we have no right to back off and say we’re not going to take any. I think that’s really shabby.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron described the Government’s decision as a betrayal of these vulnerable children and a betrayal of British values, while Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley described the announcement as an absolute disgrace.

Labour’s shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said: My colleague Lords Alf Dubs is right, this is shutting the door on the most vulnerable.

A spokeswoman for Oxfam said the charity was shocked and disappointed.

