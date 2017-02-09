New Executive Director Appointed For The Isle Of Wight Youth Trust

A new executive director has been appointed for the Isle of Wight Youth Trust.

Mairead Healy will take on the role, replacing outgoing director Eileen Monks, who has been in the role for the past 16 years.

The Youth Trust provided one to one counselling with children and young people who are facing emotional difficulties.

Mairead, previously the Chief Executive of an Irish youth Charity based in Dublin, said:

“I am delighted to be joining the fantastic team at the Youth Trust, which has been serving young people across the Island for more than 30 years. “The numbers of clients we see are growing year on year, with approximately 4000 appointments offered in the past year alone. I hope to build upon the hard work of my predecessor, Eileen Monks OBE, who has been involved with the Youth Trust for 29 years and has been the Director for the past 16 years. “Eileen has been a powerful force in the community, ensuring the needs of the Island’s young people have been met and providing a lifeline to our most vulnerable children and young people. She has led with incredible dedication, passion and commitment without which the Youth Trust would not be what it is today. “I am joining at an exciting time but also a challenging time from a financial point of view. With our numbers increasing each year, our ability to continually raise funds is key to our ability to deliver such a high-quality service. “It’s essential that our service remains easy to access for children and young people facing difficulties and a big part of that is making sure it remains free to the user. Currently, we’re able to do this thanks to the generosity and support of businesses and individuals from across the Island. I hope that Eileen’s legacy of immense community support can continue and I encourage anyone who is able to help to get in touch.”

Comments

comments