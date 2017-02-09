New Look For New Decade For Isle Of Wight’s Air Ambulance

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance will launch its new identity and new look later (Thursday).

It is celebrating 10 years of service and will move forward with a new tag line, “Ordinary people. Extraordinary care. Supported by you”.

At its air base at Thruxton, near Andover, the service will also launch a new critical care team vehicle this lunchtime. It will be staffed by doctors and paramedics who will mirror the skills of the service’s flight crew and is designed to respond to mainland urban areas.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance flies two to three missions per day, seven days a week, and receives no government, statutory, or lottery finding. It is dependent on public donations and is a familiar sight in the skies over the Island.

