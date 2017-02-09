Gay men in New Zealand who were convicted of homosexuality when it was considered a crime more than 30 years ago will soon be able to have their records cleared.

A scheme to wipe criminal records is to be introduced for those found guilty of indecency, sodomy or providing a place for homosexual acts.

Justice Minister Amy Adams apologised to those who had been convicted but said they would not receive any compensation.

The scheme is broadly supported by politicians across all parties and is expected to be approved by Parliament.

Ms Adams estimated that about 1,000 gay men will be eligible to have their convictions quashed.

Homosexuality was decriminalised in New Zealand in 1986 and same-sex marriage legalised in 2013.

Sex between women was never explicitly illegal under New Zealand law.

Ms Adams said: There is no doubt that homosexual New Zealanders who were convicted and branded as criminals for consensual activity suffered tremendous hurt and stigma.

We are sorry for what those men and their families have gone through.

She said the scheme was the first of its kind in New Zealand and had important legal and constitutional implications.

It was possible to look back with hindsight and question whether it should have been done earlier, she said.

We think this is a case where society is strongly of the view now that this should not have been regarded as a conviction, even though that was the law at the time.

(c) Sky News 2017: New Zealand to scrap historical gay sex convictions

