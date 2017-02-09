Carisbrooke’s St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School has been told it still requires improvement, following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The education watchdog has told the school that although improvements have been made in a number of areas, it should:

“ensure that improvements to teaching, learning and assessment are precisely linked to, and measured by, their impact on outcomes for pupils and strengthen pupils’ resilience and confidence as learners, particularly in mathematics.”

An inspection in early 2015 said that the school was rated ‘inadequate’. Later that year, Ofsted said that the school had moved up to ‘requires improvement’, listing a number of areas for the school to look at, including effectiveness of leadership and management and quality of teaching, learning and assessment.

