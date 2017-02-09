As the National Health Service struggles with its latest winter crisis, here are five myths about the NHS – and the reality.

:: 1. We don’t spend enough money on the NHS

True and false.

Actually, in some senses the NHS is very well-funded in comparison to other countries. To understand why, consider the following statistics: in the three years to 2015, the average amount spent on health across the world’s 23 leading developed economies, from Australia to the US, was 9.9% of gross domestic product. How much did the UK spend in that period? 9.9% – so bang on the average.

However, there are a few important provisos: first, this is the exception rather than the rule. For most of history, UK spending on health has been around one percentage point below the average. In other words, the UK’s hospitals are still facing a funding overhang from many lean years.

Second, the spending increase has petered out, dramatically. Indeed, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, real spending growth on health (which includes social care and other non-NHS spending too) has since dropped to its lowest five-year rate since the 1950s.

Third, while UK Government spending tends to be quite close to the developed country average, the amount spent directly by private households on health has always been far lower. So some would argue that households could afford to pay more.

:: 2. More spending equals better performance

Yes and no.

So, for instance, France has typically spent around one percentage point of GDP more on health each year for more than a decade and is widely regarded as having better outcomes than the UK – for instance the number of cancer deaths per 100,000 people is 198 there, compared with 222 in the UK.

Then again, in the US, health spending is far, far above the OECD average (a whopping 17% of GDP) and yet by some yardsticks, including overall mortality, the US lags behind other nations (though its cancer treatment rates are more successful than most). So money is not the only answer, though it is probably a lot of it.

:: 3. Rising NHS spending is ultimately all down to demographics

Not true.

It’s certainly the case that the population is ageing – and indeed growing. And this does play a small part in the increase in NHS costs in recent years.

But a variety of studies of the causes of higher health costs have found that demographics are actually less responsible for rising costs than income effects (the propensity of health spending to rise in line with GDP) and, even more importantly, other costs, including more expensive drugs, more prevalent new treatments and technological advances.

So, for instance a 2013 OECD study found that of the 4.6% annual growth in UK health spending between 1995 and 2009, only 0.2 percentage points was down to the effect of ageing, while 1.5 percentage points was the income effect and the rest was down to other costs such as technology and new treatments.

And Britain’s Office for Budget Responsibility thinks that while demographics will be slightly a more significant contributor to growth in the coming decades, it will still be outweighed by those other costs.

:: 4. If we solve the NHS crisis, we can rest easy

No, because it so happens there is another simultaneous crisis happening across the road in the long-term care sector.

Now, on the one hand, judged by the number of care home beds available to those over the age of 65, Britain’s rate is higher than in the US or Japan. The big problem is, as with NHS spending, this number is falling – as is the amount of investment going into the long term care industry. Indeed, spending has been falling at a real terms rate of about 1% a year for some time, equating to an 11% fall per head in the past five years.

But the real problem when it comes to social care and health is not simply one of money – it is that there are too few effective administrative links between the two systems.

There are many incidents of NHS patients not being discharged into long-term care (which would be cheaper and more efficient) and staying in their hospital beds simply because a place cannot be found for them in care. There is no automatic system to transfer them. And in part this comes back to the fact that social care is administered completely separately to the NHS.

While few working in the industry think fully nationalising care homes is the best solution, the recent Barker Commission on the future of health and social care advised the creation of a single, ring-fenced budget for health and social care, with a single commissioner. This is still no closer to happening: local authorities pay for long term care, central government largely pays for the NHS.

:: 5. The NHS was a Labour creation

Again, not quite right.

While it’s certainly correct that the health service came into existence under a Labour Government and Labour health minister (Nye Bevan), its foundations were a cross-party creation.

Indeed, the NHS White Paper which paved the way for the system was published by a Tory health minister (Henry Willink).

As it happens, the NHS that eventually appeared in 1948 was a compromise on many bases from what either Mr Willink or Mr Bevan had envisaged.

And that vision was further diluted a few years later after the Government had to devalue the pound and started charging for a number of previously free services.

(c) Sky News 2017: The NHS and its crisis: Myths and realities

