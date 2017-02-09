Waitrose has confirmed its store on the Isle of Wight won’t be one of its outlets affected by closure.

The company has announced the five shops are set to close – affecting 498 staff – subject to consultation with the partners working there. It says it is also consulting about another closure in London.

Waitrose in East Cowes opened its doors for the first time in 2010, but won’t be hit by the recent announcement.

Speaking of the proposed closures, Ben Stimson, Waitrose Retail Director, said:

“We’d always try hard to avoid closing branches but we review how our shops are doing commercially and respond where we have to. We’ll be consulting with our branch Partners on these proposed closures and will make sure they have all the support they need. “However, we still plan to open eight new shops during 2017.”

