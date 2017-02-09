Want Help Getting Back Into Work? Community Action Isle Of Wight Launches New Scheme

A new pilot scheme on the Isle of Wight is being launched to help residents get back into the community, following a long-term illness.

Funded by JobCentre Plus, Community Action has created the Supported Volunteering Project. Over 12 months, the charity will support 36 individuals and guide them into becoming a volunteer in the community.

The chosen participants will be matched with a mentor, who will work with each person’s individual needs, providing encouragement, motivation and support.

The main aim is to eventually help those, in the scheme, get into employment.

Supported Volunteering Project Lead, Amy Milford-Wood said:

“What we’re really looking to do is create a situation where they are supported to improve their own lives, by learning new skills, getting some qualifications, building up experience and also the community will benefit as well. They will have these people’s time, their energy, their efforts and their skills. Everybody should benefit from this scheme. “The first thing we do is build up a relationship, get some trust and a comfortable feeling going on. Maybe look for some courses they could do and go with them to that course. Maybe if we get the numbers up then we’ll be looking to run some of our own courses, so people can come and do it in a really safe and warm environment where any anxieties they have, can be dealt with. “They can have a really valuable place in the community, they can feel a bit excited about their everyday life. I think one of the things that really struck me is that people want to do something…What we’re looking to do is really unpick it as much as we can and very much be lead by the person who wants to do it.”

If you would like to apply for the scheme, can contact Amy on amilford-wood@actioniw.org.uk.

Comments

comments