A brave football mascot who has terminal cancer and is undergoing treatment to prolong his life has been cheered up by a hospital visit from his favourite players.

Five-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery has won the hearts of football fans around the world who have offered their support for him with banners, chants, cards and donations to an appeal fund.

Bradley, from Blackhall, County Durham, was visited at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, by Sunderland players and fell asleep in the arms of star striker Jermain Defoe on his hospital bed.

He is undergoing pioneering antibody treatment for neuroblastoma.

His family wrote on the Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page: Bradley is doing well and has cheered up after having some very special visitors.

Thank you to Sunderland AFC you have been amazing for Bradley.

Bradley had lots of fun with the boys and then fell asleep cuddling Jermain. #specialmemories #grateful

The Facebook page pictures also showed Bradley with goalkeeper Vito Mannone, midfielder Seb Larsson and defender John O’Shea.

Bradley has been picked to be Sunderland’s mascot several times this year, as well as leading out Everton.

Earlier this season the Merseyside club stunned his family by pledging £200,000 to an appeal towards paying for ground-breaking treatment in the US.

A shot Bradley struck in the warm up during Sunderland’s game against Chelsea was picked as Match of the Day’s goal of the month.

(c) Sky News 2017: Brave mascot Bradley Lowery falls asleep cuddling his hero Jermain Defoe

