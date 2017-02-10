Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is set a demand €57bn (£48bn) in a divorce settlement from Britain following talks in Brussels this week.

Sky News understands the precise figure was agreed at a meeting on Monday, in which France and Germany demanded the UK is forced to pay upwards of €70bn (£59bn).

Britain is committed to tens of billions of euro in spending on EU wide projects up until 2020 as well as the pensions of officials.

The discussion ended with an agreement that any trade negotiations could only begin when the final bill is reached.

Britain had hoped that any future EU trade agreement could be agreed in parallel.

The technical meeting, ahead of Theresa May triggering Article 50 next month, is likely to cause problems as any settlement will be disputed.

In a wide-ranging discussion it was also concluded that reciprocal rights for EU nationals would have to start from ground zero.

This is despite the Prime Minister wanting to settle the rights of EU nationals in the UK and British nationals elsewhere as a priority.

Sources close to the negotiations revealed that Brexit Secretary David Davis may have to spend up to two days a week in face to face talks with Mr Barnier.

There is also increasing concern in Brussels and Dublin that the impact of custom controls on Northern Irish has been underestimated.

The Irish Prime Minister, Enda Kenny, on a tour of European capitals said in Warsaw on Thursday, said: We have a particular set of circumstances in Ireland.

We are the only place in the EU where there is a peace process, supported by both the European Union and the United States, and this gives us special status as it is.

He added: The Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are both the places most adversely affected by Brexit, and we need to be imaginative and creative as to how we deal with the situation.

It does give us a special situation, which is increasingly recognised in Europe.

