The British inventor of stereo sound recording and many early broadcasting breakthroughs is being honoured with a posthumous Grammy award.

The announcement came two days before Los Angeles hosts the Grammy ceremony on Sunday.

Alan Dower Blumlein is being praised by The Recording Academy as one of the most prolific inventors of the last century and for transforming the worlds of audio and recording technology, television and airborne radar.

He will be honoured with a special ceremony and the technical Grammy later this year, a statement from Universal Music said.

The London-born Mr Blumlein joined Columbia Graphophone, one of the forerunners of EMI in 1929, when he was 25.

Two years later, he filed a patent for a two-channel audio system – or stereo.

He brought his equipment to Abbey Road Studios in 1934 and recorded the London Philharmonic Orchestra. He was honoured with a commemorative plaque in 2015.

Mr Blumlein died a secret war hero in a plane crash during World War II, testing a radar system he had developed for allied aircraft.

Because of the secret nature of his death in 1942, his contribution was never fully acknowledged.

Mr Blumlein’s son Simon called the award a great honour.

He’s always been held in the highest esteem by recording engineers and so to now receive this acknowledgement from the wider music industry is simply wonderful, he said.

The Grammys will pay tribute to George Michael and Prince, who both died last year.

The singers will be honoured with tribute segments during the ceremony, although who will participate in them is being kept under wraps.

Michael was a two-time Grammy winner while Prince won seven awards from the Recording Academy throughout his career.

David Bowie, who died in January 2016, was honoured at last year’s ceremony. His final release, Blackstar, is up for four Grammys.

Confirmed performers at Sunday’s event include Adele, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Alicia Keys. Beyonce’s father has said his pregnant daughter will also take to the stage.

